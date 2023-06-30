MATADOR, Texas — A Matador couple and their grandchildren barely made it out of the rubble of their home alive after an EF3 tornado swept Motley County, claiming four lives, on June 21.

They said that God is the only reason for this. Tim and Deana Washington told their surreal story to EverythingLubbock.com on Friday.

The couple are both 68-year-old high school sweethearts who have been married for 50 years and lived around Matador since 1993. Tim said he had no idea about the tornado until recieving an alert from KLBK News. Their grandkids were with them so “we hollered and got them down” and “we were going to go to our basement.”

But something told them not to, Tim said. Instead, the family took cover in the interior bathroom.

Tim explained that a wall had pushed Deana into a closet and trapped Tim at her feet underneath it. The children were in a bathtub covered in pillows, that had eventually flipped over on top of them.

“She [Deana] was able to pass me her phone,” Tim said, so he made a 911 call.

Tim was sent to University Medical Center in Lubbock and the children were taken to Covenant. He said everybody had some small lacerations and bruises, but no one had broken bones.

(Photo courtesy: Whitney Fuston)

(Photo courtesy: Whitney Fuston)

(Photo courtesy: Whitney Fuston)

(Photo courtesy: Whitney Fuston)

(Photo courtesy: Whitney Fuston)

“We wouldn’t have walked out of that house if it weren’t for God,” Deana stressed. “There’s no reason we should have survived that.”

According to Deana, her grandkids “both know that God intervenes in all situations.” She said they attended an event in Lubbock for children traumatized by disasters and they are doing better.

As for the couple, they said they are doing great and have been amazed by the whole community’s support to take them clothes, help recover items and more.

Deana concluded to say that one item recovered was a single page from a Bible her late sister gifted her that read in part “Jesus calms the storm.”