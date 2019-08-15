Matador firefighter released from hospital, VFD thanks community

Images of Logan Jones and the fire truck provided by Matador Volunteer Fire Department

MATADOR, Texas — On Wednesday, the Matador Volunteer Fire Department said Logan Jones, 18, was released from the hospital. Jones, a volunteer firefighter, was seriously injured Monday night when a firetruck crashed.

Jones was responding to a fire call at the time. Another firefighter was driving the truck, and Jones was the only one to suffer serious injuries.

“To all those throughout the State and Nation who prayed and sent blessings for our injured fire fighter, we thank you,” the Matador VFD said.

“Although there were many broken bones amazingly surgery was not required,” MVFD said. “The word ‘miracle’ was used by doctors and nurses all the time while at the hospital.”

“Miracles happen and we have witnessed it here folks. Keep up the prayers throughout his recovery.” MVFD said.

