LUBBOCK, Texas — A man died in a two-vehicle crash on April 4 in Plainview, according to a press release from the Plainview Police Department.

Plainview PD said the driver was Larry Williams of Matador.

While crossing the intersection eastbound on Southwest 4th Street and South Columbia Street at 1:57 p.m., Williams failed to yield right-of-way to a Peterbilt truck coming northbound, the press release continued.

City of Plainview EMS took Williams to Covenant Hospital. The truck driver was not injured.

“On April 10, the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office notified the City of Plainview Police Department that Larry Williams passed away and an autopsy has been ordered,” the press release concluded.