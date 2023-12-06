LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, December 6, Pat Smith, the mayor of Matador and owner of Billie Dean’s Restaurant and Motel worked all day, motivated to get his family’s diner up off the ground. It’s been almost six months since his family’s diner was torn down by a devastating EF-3 tornado that hit Matador in June.

The tornado took the lives of four people, hurt at least fifteen others and left behind millions of dollars in destruction. Part of the destruction was the community’s only diner. Ever since the tornado, they’ve been without the main place they go to for meals and for companionship.

“It’s a pretty big loss because honestly, the diner wasn’t just a hub for people to get food, but it was a meeting place as well,” Matador resident Kazmyn Johannes said. “You’ll see someone that you don’t think to call, and you get the news from what’s going on with them.”

Johannes explained that there isn’t always time to go home during the workday to cook a meal. They used to rely on Billie Dean’s for a quick lunch, but now they rely on food trucks to come into town, or pizza from the Hop In down the street if they’re not able to cook a meal.

“We appreciate the food trucks coming to town,” Johannes said.

However, Johannes admits that the food trucks don’t fill the void left by Billie Dean’s. It makes her feel inspired each time she sees the new building progress.

“We miss it. Every time we see a new piece come together, we get excited,” Johannes said.

Smith also gets excited when tasks get done at the diner, no matter how small.

“We’re going to do what we can to get it back to where it was,” Smith said. “Me and my buddy out here – we have basically built it from the ground up.”

When the tornado hit Billie Dean’s, he was especially devastated for his parents.

“I just cried. My mom and dad worked their whole life for it,” Smith said.

The mayor is motivated to bring the diner back for his parents and his community. He said it will be even bigger than the original diner was. He knows the community is awaiting it’s opening day.

“It’s a different person every day that comes by and wants to see the progress and see how things are going. I’m glad to see them anytime,” Smith said.

Johannes can’t wait for opening day, herself.

“We’re gonna mob it when they open back up,” Johannes said.

Smith hopes the diner will be finished by February, but since he and his family are doing all the rebuilding themselves, he knows that deadline could get pushed back.