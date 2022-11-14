LUBBOCK, Texas — The Matador Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) Consortium, co-developed by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and 2THEDGE, LLC, and UMC Health System are excited to announce multiple simulation projects using drones to expedite and facilitate the delivery of healthcare in the region throughout the week of November 14.

According to a press release from UMC Health System, three simulation projects are planned for the week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

On Tuesday (November 15), students at Shallowater ISD and Frenship ISD will participate in a live demonstration using a drone to deliver laboratory samples to UMC Health System

A long-haul drone will be used to demonstrate the movement of laboratory samples over 80 miles, on Wednesday (November 16).

On Thursday (November 17), in combination with South Plains Food Bank and UMC EMS, an autonomous drone will deliver Thanksgiving food bags to a mobile medical clinic providing free flu testing and vaccinations. The drone will move simulated medical materials back to Lubbock.

University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas (Jason Davis, CreativeMagic)

UMC Health System said by 2035, it is estimated that 6.5 million drone flights will occur each day, transporting everything from fast food to medical supplies and grocery store inventory.



“This is an exciting opportunity to be part of something transformational in the delivery of healthcare. One day, it will be possible to provide lifesaving care throughout the region without anyone leaving Lubbock. For example, rattlesnake antivenom could be flown using a drone from a hospital in Lubbock to a community hospital in the region vastly accelerating the application of a lifesaving treatment while, perhaps, preventing the patient from having to travel to Lubbock, said Tyson Harmon, co-founder of the Matador UAS Consortium. “This means that patients can get the right care, much sooner and stay closer to their home.”

West Texas, and specifically, Lubbock is the perfect location to establish, research and test the drones, UMC Health System said.