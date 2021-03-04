Matt Dawson honored with brand new home, community welcomes him in

LUBBOCK, Texas — It has been over a year since the tragic accident that left Firefighter Matt Dawson with a traumatic brain injury. During that time, we have seen just how strong Dawson is.

Recognizing that, Dawson and his family are being honored with a brand new home where dozens welcomed him Thursday.

“Just imagining the kind of life that he and his family are gonna have here all the get-togethers,” said Lubbock Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson. “You know children–running around playing, just the happiness that this home is going to bring them.”

With donations from several community partners, including United Supermarkets, the house is being built by West Texas Hero Homes.

“When I see you, I think about hope, and I think about faith,” said Mayor Dan Pope, one of the many speakers at the event.

Dozens gathered to welcome him in and write messages of love and encouragement on the house structure.

“It’s just going to be such a huge blessing being able to have, you know, larger doorways, more open space,” said Dawson’s wife, Chanda. “As he works to get out of his chair and use his walker, it’s going to be so much easier to navigate.”

That will give Dawson and his family the support they need to continue along the road to recovery.

“It’s really awesome just to see some of the community come around and show support,” said Dawson. “It shows me that they’re as thankful as I am.”

With a village of support behind them, the Dawsons look forward to making memories in the home blessed and built for a true hero.

“I can’t gather enough words to express how awesome this is,” said Dawson. “Thank y’all, thank you for coming out taking time out of your day to show love.”