Matt Dawson to receive keys to new mortgage-free home Thursday

This is a press release from West Texas Hero Homes.

Lubbock, Texas (August 24, 2021) – Lubbock Fire Rescue Firefighter Matt Dawson and his family will

receive the keys to their new mortgage-free home on Thursday (August 26th) during a dedication ceremony at the home site in Lubbock.

West Texas Hero Homes, United Supermarkets, West Texas Home Builders Association, and Lubbock

Professional Fire Fighters Association, led by retired firefighters Bryce Daniel of Aaron Daniel Homes of West

Texas, Alan Tidmore of Alan Tidmore Custom Homes, and Derek Cooper of Derek Cooper Construction, all

partnered to build the home and representatives will be onsite to welcome the Dawson family to their new

home.

Matt Dawson was struck by a vehicle while on the scene of a car accident in icy conditions on January 11, 2020. He suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury, along with multiple broken bones throughout his body.

The Dawson family was surprised with a city-wide homecoming event that started at the Lubbock Fire

Training Center on August 13, 2020. Matt thought he was flying into Lubbock after a long stay in a Colorado

Rehabilitation Center only to be transported to a new facility in Lubbock, but instead, he and his family were

surprised with a city-wide homecoming event and news that he and his family would be receiving a mortgage-free home from West Texas Hero Homes.

