MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 06: Matt Mooney #13 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrates after defeating the Michigan State Spartans 61-51 during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech basketball player Matt Mooney is postponing the annual basketball camp that he holds in Lubbock, he tweeted Saturday.

I want to thank those who registered for the second annual Matt Mooney camp. I have no choice but to postpone camp because of restrictions put in place at noon on July 3. I’m hoping to run camp when things clear up. Emails will be sent directly to all who registered. God bless! pic.twitter.com/PypBsqq64I — Matt Mooney (@MoonSwag13) July 4, 2020

The camp was scheduled to be held from July 7-9 at Apex Event Center. Mooney cited Governor Greg Abbott’s new restrictions as a reason for the postponement.

Mooney hopes that he can hold the camp at a later date.

Related Story: Former Red Raider Matt Mooney to host basketball camp in Lubbock