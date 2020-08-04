Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens host basketball camp in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech basketball players Matt Mooney and Tariq Owens are hosting a basketball camp in Lubbock, and the first day of events happened Monday.

Mooney hosted the first edition of the camp in 2019, and Owens joined him to host it this summer.

The camp is open to children from kindergarten to 12th grade, with separate sessions for specific age and gender groups. It will continue through Wednesday.

WE’RE BACK!! Camp will be happening next week! I’ve partnered my guy Tariq Owens @Sneaky_Bounce for year two. All current health and safety guidelines will be followed. Players need to bring their own ball. Hand sanitizer only between drills. Temperatures taken at the door. pic.twitter.com/pPdiie97kf — Matt Mooney (@MoonSwag13) July 30, 2020

Mooney was only able to attend the first day of the camp, but Owens and the rest of the team will be there throughout.

As COVID-19 precautions, temperatures were taken at the door, hand sanitizer was required between drills and players had to bring their own ball.

Mooney and Owens were both part of the 2018-19 Texas Tech team that reached the NCAA Championship Game.