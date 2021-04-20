Matt Mooney teases August basketball camp in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney announced on Twitter Tuesday that he plans to host a basketball camp this summer, and some former teammates may be joining him.
In a tweet, accompanied by a picture of himself, Tariq Owens and Davide Moretti, Mooney wrote “Lubbock: Are you guys doing a camp this summer???? Us: Of course! Cmon out!”
He also said he was aiming to have the camp in the first week of August, but more information and dates would come out soon.
Mooney, Moretti and Owens started for the 2018-19 Texas Tech team that made the NCAA national title game.
Mooney has hosted camps in Lubbock each of the past two summers, and was joined by Owens in 2020.