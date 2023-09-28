LUBBOCK, Texas – For brothers Todd and Shannon Jordan, their brother-in-law Ricky Murphy, and Murphy’s son, Braxton, firefighting has always been the family business.

“I got on in May of 1989,” said Todd. “Never slowed down and never looked back.”

In 1997, Shannon and Ricky tied with same score on the Lubbock Fire Rescue civil service exam but only one of them would be allowed to continue the hiring process.

“The tiebreaker was our birthdays,” says Ricky. “I was born in April and he was born in September…so I got on, and he did not.”

Shannon would eventually join LFR two years later.

“I mean I’ve been on for, can’t believe, 24 years this morning actually,” said Shannon.

This legacy of firefighting continues on with Braxton, who has been a firefighter with the Hobbs Fire Department since 2018.

“I’m a third generation firefighter,” says Braxton. “It is something pretty cool.”

Braxton’s grandfather, Samuel “Sonny” Jordan, served as a Lubbock firefighter for 27 years and retired in 1995.

“I’ve never met anyone who worked as hard as my dad,” said Todd.

“Sonny was one of those guys that was a constant prankster,” says Ricky. “He enjoyed seeing what he could get away with but he knew his stuff. When the [alarm] tones went off, he was all business and it was serious, but life at the fire station [to him] was meant to be fun.”

Within LFR, Sonny was known by his infamous nickname “ZuZu” that he earned as a young firefighter in the 1960s. Todd says the story behind Sonny’s nickname involved his father joking with a supervisory fire captain, who had flies near his face.

“He tells the captain ‘those are rare ZuZu flies usually found in the Amazon basin and what makes them rare is that it only flies near a horse’s rear end’,” Todd laughs.

Before Sonny’s death in 2020, the 77-year-old had a chance to witness his two sons, a son-in-law, and a grandson, follow in his footsteps and become firefighters as well.

The Jordan-Murphy family says it is proud to have three generations of first responders, but admit, it is not uncommon in LFR.

“There’s probably about 35 different families [within LFR] and comes out to over 80 guys that are related,” says Ricky.