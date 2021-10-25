Matt Wells fired as Texas Tech head coach, Cumbie named interim

Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells yells instructions to his team against the Kansas during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Matt Wells was fired from his position as Texas Tech Head Football Coach, the university confirmed Monday.

The move comes after the Red Raiders lost 25-24 to Kansas State on Saturday, surrendering a 24-10 halftime lead.

Wells took over as head coach in 2019. Texas Tech posted a 13-17 overall record with him at the helm. The Red Raiders went 7-16 in Big 12 play in that time.

Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie will take over as the interim head coach for the rest of the season, Texas Tech said.

The team held a meeting at 1:30 p.m., sources confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com.

Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt will hold a press conference at 5:00 p.m.

Read the full press release from Texas Tech athletics below.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Monday a change in leadership for the Red Raider football program as head coach Matt Wells has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately.

Hocutt has tabbed offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie to serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Tech faces No. 4 Oklahoma at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Norman.

Hocutt will address the media at 5 p.m. Monday evening in a press conference that will air live on TexasTech.com as well as via the athletics department’s main social media and YouTube channels.