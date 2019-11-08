Matt Wells issues statement in reference to former Utah State player accused of serial rape

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Head Football Coach Matt Wells issued a statement Friday in regards to an article that was published in The Daily Beast about a former player of his.

In January, Torrey Green was convicted of serial rape and sentenced to 26 years in prison. Green was a player at Utah State University from 2011 until approximately 2016, according to the lawsuit.

Wells was the head coach at Utah State from 2013 until 2018.

According to the lawsuit filed by a woman claiming to be another victim of Green, Wells documented a meeting with Green to discuss the allegations.

In his recent statement, Wells said he was asked to attend a meeting with the Associate Vice President for Student affairs and Green in January 2016, noting that Green had already finished his senior football season by that time.

Wells said he is aware that he is required to report any possible Title IX issues but that, “it is the Title IX Office’s responsibility to investigate an allegation, so it would have been completely wrong for me to have done so.”

Wells went on to say that while he followed all procedures, he is, “deeply saddened for the hurt suffered by these women.”

Read the full statement by Matt Wells below:

“While at Utah State, I was asked to attend a meeting with the Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Torrey Green in January 2016 regarding an allegation. It is important to note that Torrey had already finished his senior season in 2015. I am well aware that I have a responsibility to report any possible Title IX issues. It is the Title IX Office’s responsibility to investigate an allegation, so it would have been completely wrong for me to have done so. While I followed all Utah State procedures, I am deeply saddened for the hurt suffered by these women.”