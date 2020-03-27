Matt Wells makes donation to the new South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells joined Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope to announce a donation to the City of Lubbock’s brand new South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund.

While he did not specify an amount, Wells encouraged other citizens to donate what they can to help their neighbors.

The campaign is meant to help people in the area who are struggling because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’re in a time right now where we all need to come together as one as the city of Lubbock and South Plains,” Wells said. “And we need to rise above this and pull it all together.”

Wells is going into his second season at Texas Tech. You can watch the full announcement below: