Matt Wells presents $15,000 to Lubbock charity

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s head football coach Matt Wells and his wife Jen presented $15,000 to Voice of Hope on Thursday, according to a press release from Texas Tech Athletics.

Voice of Hope is an organization dedicated to offering help, hope and healing to those affected by sexual violence in the Lubbock area.

Matt and Jen Wells at the women’s football clinic

The release also said Voice of Hope was chosen by the Wells family as the beneficiary of choice for the Red Raider Football Women’s Clinic. The clinic raised $7,500 in July and the Wells family matched the proceeds with their own donation.

The clinic was done in partnership with KAMC and KLBK and had more than 200 participants in its first year under new head coach Wells, according to the release.

“My family and I are thankful for the support of our community to benefit such a great organization like Voice of Hope,” Wells said. “The women’s clinic was a huge success in its first year, and we look forward to expanding on it again next summer in order to not only allow our fans an opportunity to meet our staff and players but to also help others throughout West Texas.”

The clinic, which was in partnership with KAMC-TV and KLBK-TV locally, attracted more than 200 participants in its first year under Wells, providing female fans a first-hand look at the inner workings of the Red Raider football program. The night included a tour of the Tech football facilities as well as on-field drills and instruction from Wells and his staff.

Participants were also able to learn more about the Wells family as KLBK anchor Terri Furman opened the proceedings with a question and answer session with both Matt and Jen Wells in the West Stadium Building of Jones AT&T Stadium.

Wells has already indicated the women’s clinic will become an annual event for him and his staff. Details regarding the 2020 version will be announced next spring.