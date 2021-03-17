Mattresses flying out of stores during the pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — First, it was toilet paper. Then, it was yeast. Now, the latest product craze borne out of the pandemic is where we sleep.

Mattresses aren’t just for some shut-eye anymore, and now mattress sales are through the roof.

“For some of the stores that have been around a long time, it’s been the best year that people have seen in 20 years,” Shannon Smith, owner of Lubbock Discount Mattress, said.

With many of us stuck at home during the pandemic, the work-life balance was blurred beyond belief. Our bedrooms became our offices, and our beds became our desks.

Smith said his mattress sales have gone up about 15 to 20 percent, and it’s the same way nationwide.

He said the trend is likely thanks to people focusing on their health and spending more time at home than ever. The final push was stimulus checks putting a little extra money in people’s pockets.

“People are not just settling on the same old mattress. They’re realizing I need to get something better so that I sleep better,” Smith said.

Just ask Chrishawna Gabriel, who bought bunk beds for her son at Smith’s store Wednesday.

“I’m thinking everyone needs a new mattress … If you’ve got [the money]. Spend it. And if you need new furniture, get it,” Gabriel said.

But soon, a good mattress may be hard to find. Smith said the mattress industry has been hammered with material shortage after shortage, including shortages for wood, foam, steel, box springs and more.

“We’ve had a lot more sales, but we’ve also lost a lot of customers because we didn’t have what they wanted right that minute,” Smith said.

So, if you’re in the market for a mattress, his advice is to get one sooner rather than later. The one thing that can’t wait is a good night’s sleep.

“There are things that [people] can do to be more healthy, and getting a good night’s sleep is a big part of that,” Smith said.