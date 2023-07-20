LUBBOCK, Texas – It was just like finding a needle in a haystack, but this was a neglected dog spotted in a South Lubbock cornfield. Thankfully, the South Plains Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) came to the rescue. The nonprofit said it was the worst case of dog neglect it’s ever seen.

“We usually can shave them and get them to where they look somewhat presentable, but in this case, there was no way,” said Tori Houston, a foster mom and volunteer with South Plains SPCA.

Because his coat was so matted, he was named ‘Matt.’ His fur was covered in goat head stickers, and it was so thick that they found beetles, grass and even a leash tangled deep in the mass that covered him.

“His hair growth was about five years of matting,” said Kim Moyers, president of the South Plains SPCA. “It’s just awful that he was probably seen in different places and overlooked. I don’t see how he hasn’t been seen roaming in the condition he was. I’ve never seen anything like him. It was shocking.”

Vets sedated Matt and shaved off three pounds worth of filthy fur, which took some much-needed weight off of the 14-pound dog. It was a transformation that proved anything is paw-sible.

“I would’ve never thought underneath all of that hair, that this beautiful, gorgeous-looking dog would be under all of that,” Houston said.

Veterinarians from Ark Hospital for Pets believe Matt is around 6 years old. He’s badly bruised from how tight the fur was on his skin. On top of that, he’s being treated for anemia and eye infections. His path to recovery will be ruff, but luckily, he’s in good hands with Houston, who’s fostered over 500 dogs in five years.

“He went for his very first walk without his bulk of hair in probably five years,” Houston said. His little bottom was just going back and forth, his tail was wagging and he was so happy.”

Once this good boy is fully healed and vetted, he’ll be up for adoption and ready to em-bark on his new journey to a fur-ever home.

“This is my stress reliever,” Houston said. “I just love doing it and I will probably do it for as long as I possibly can.”

The South Plains SPCA is accepting donations via Venmo at @SouthPlains-SPCA.

For questions, you are asked to email adoptions.spspca@gmail.com. You can also find the South Plains SPCA on Facebook.