Maxey Community Center hosting large canvas abstract acrylic workshop on March 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

On Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm, Maxey Community Center will host a large canvas abstract acrylic workshop. You will get to create a large (36” x 48”) abstract art piece to display in your home. Learn the fascinating technique used to create abstract art while enjoying others’ artwork. A small snack will be provided. This workshop is for ages 6 and up. $55 per person. Please register by noon on March 12.

Maxey Community Center is located at 4020 30th Street. The Center is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – Noon and 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., Fridays 8:30 a.m. – Noon and 1:00 – 5:30 p.m., as well as on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. For more information, call the center at (806) 767-3796.

