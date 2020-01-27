Maxey Community Center hosting Mom Meet Up event on Jan. 31

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Maxey Community Center will host a Mom Meet Up on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Moms have an opportunity to come meet other moms! You will get to talk and have some positive socialization with other moms while making a personalized journal. Staff will provide activities for your children. Snacks and beverages will be provided for both adults and children. Cost is $5 per mom. Registration is required by January 30th. Register in person at Maxey Community Center or online at www.playlubbock.com.

Maxey Community Center is located at 4020 30th Street. It is open Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., and 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fridays 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., and 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., as well as on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. For more information, call the center at (806) 767-3796.



