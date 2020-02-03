Maxey Community Center hosting My Furry Valentine & Adoption on Saturday, Feb. 8

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

My Furry Valentine

A Valentine celebration for dogs and their owners! Maxey Community Center will host its 4th Annual My Furry Valentine on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Join us at this come-and-go event where owners and pets will enjoy music, snacks for both people and dogs, bowtie craft station, treat bags, games, a selfie station, a doggie cookie decorating station and more! All ages are welcome. Dogs must be on leash at all times and have proof of current rabies vaccination. Admission is $5 per family.

City of Lubbock Animal Services will be available during this event to provide microchips for your dogs or cats at $5 per animal. Micro-chipping is a permanent way to ensure that your pets can be identified should they ever become lost. To participate in this program, dog owners must reside within the city limits and bring exact change.

My Furry Valentine Adoption Event

Fall in love! Maxey Community Center will host My Furry Valentine Adoption in conjunction with its My Furry Valentine event on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Local rescues will be bringing puppies and dogs to the center to find their forever homes. Adoption will require completion of an application and an adoption fee. All animals come fully vetted and ready to go to their new homes. All ages welcome. Admission is free for the adoption event.

Maxey Community Center is located at 4020 30th Street. The Center is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., and 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., Fridays 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; and 1:00 – 5:30 p.m., as well as on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. For more information, call the center at (806) 767-3796.

