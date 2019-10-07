Maxey Community Center to host 14th Annual Howl-O-Ween on Saturday, October 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Join Maxey Community Center as it hosts the14th annual Dog Day Howl-O-Ween, a Halloween costume contest for dogs, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Judges will be on hand to award prizes for different themed costume categories. Costume categories will be Small Dog (25 lbs or less), Large Dog (more than 25 lbs), and Dog & Owner Couple. Registration begins at 10:00 a.m. with judging starting at 10:30 a.m. This year the event will be free for all participants.

The event will take place in Maxey Park on the volleyball court north of the Maxey Community Center at 30th Street and Oxford Avenue. Dogs must be on a leash at all times and have current vaccinations. In case of rain, the event will move into the Social Hall in Maxey Community Center. For more information, call 767-3796.

Maxey Community Center offers classes for all ages including Preschool, Youth, Teens, Adults and Seniors and is located at 4020 30th Street. It is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – Noon and 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., Fridays 8:30 a.m. – Noon and 1:00 – 5:30 p.m., as well as on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)