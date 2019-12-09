Maxey Community Center to host 6th Annual Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Bring your kids and grandkids to Maxey Community Center for the 6th Annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. This event is the perfect way to start the Christmas season. Families will enjoy keepsake holiday crafts, a delicious brunch and photos with Santa as their children share their Christmas wishes. Cost is $10 per person. Pre-registration is required by Thursday, December 12. Families can register in advance at the center, or online at www.playlubbock.com. For more information, call Maxey Community Center at (806) 767-3796.

Maxey Community Center is located at 4020 30th Street. Center hours are Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 12:0 p.m., 1:00 – 8:00 p.m.; Fridays 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 1:00 – 5:30 p.m.; as well as on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

