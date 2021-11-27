Maxey Community Center to host 7th Annual Breakfast with Santa

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Bring your kids and grandkids to Maxey Community Center for the 7th Annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Please arrive before 10:15 a.m. to enjoy all the festivities including Santa’s arrival. This event is the perfect way to start the Christmas season. Families will enjoy keepsake holiday crafts, a delicious brunch, and photos as the children share their Christmas wishes with Santa.

Cost is $10 per person. Pre-registration is required by Thursday, December 2. Families can register in advance at the center or online at www.playlubbock.com. For more information, call Maxey Community Center at (806) 767-3796.

Maxey Community Center is located at 4020 30th Street. It is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., Fridays 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 – 5:30 p.m., as well as on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

