Maxey Community Center to Host End of Summer Bash, Movie in the Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Get one last summer celebration in before the start of school! Maxey Community Center will host its first-ever End of Summer Bash on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Enjoy an evening with friends, games, refreshments, food and then stay for a movie out under the stars. We will be raffling off three backpacks during the event. Admission is free for all ages.

After the End of Summer Bash, Maxey Community Center and Amerigroup will be hosting Movie in the Park with the showing of ‘Ralph Breaks The Internet’ at dusk or approximately 9:00 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring blankets or low-backed lawn chairs, snacks and mosquito spray to enhance their viewing experience. Enjoy water, popcorn and games provided by Amerigroup. Admission is free.

Maxey Community Center is located at 4020 30th Street. It is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – Noon and 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., Fridays 8:30 a.m. – Noon and 1:00 – 5:30 p.m., as well as on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. For more information, call the center at 806-767-3796.

