Maxey Community Center to host Leap Day Party on Feb. 29

Celebrate Leap Day at Maxey Community Center with leaping fun games like leaping lily pads, feed the frog and so many more. Kids will also make crafts to take home while learning why this day only comes once every four years. Fun theme snacks will be provided. The party is on Saturday, February 29, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. for ages 4 -12. Cost is $10 per child. Pre-registration is required by Thursday, February 27, by 8:00 p.m.

Maxey Community Center is located at 4020 30th Street. The Center is open Monday – Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; and 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fridays 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; 1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., as well as on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. For more information, call the center at (806) 767-3796.

