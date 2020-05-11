May 11, 1970: Lubbock marks 50th anniversary of the deadly tornado

LUBBOCK, Texas — On May 11, 1970 a deadly tornado moved through the heart of Lubbock causing extensive damage and claiming more than two dozen lives.

Two tornadoes actually touched down in the Hub City that evening.

It was the second tornado that caused the majority of the damage and claimed victims.

The first tornado touched down around 8:30 p.m. near Broadway and Quirt Avenue (now Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd) in East Lubbock.

This tornado produced minimal structural damage on the east and northeast side of the city.

The second tornado touched down in the area of 19th Street and University Avenue around 9:35 p.m.

The tornado then moved northeastward through the central business district of Lubbock, causing extensive damage.

The storm would continue northeast, moving over the airport area.

The total patch length of the tornado was 8.5 miles.

Here are some facts about the second tornado, provided by the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lubbock:

The tornado was 1 1/2 miles wide early on, before narrowing to about 1/4 mile wide by the time it reached the airport.

10,000 automobiles were damaged or destroyed

119 aircraft were demolished at the airport

Area of the tornado damage covered 15 square miles.

600 apartment units were demolished , 250 businesses damaged or destroyed

250 businesses damaged or destroyed 8,800 family units damaged, of which 430 were destroyed

In downtown Lubbock, an estimated 80% of all plate glass windows were smashed

The tornado claimed 26 lives in the Hub City and injured more than 1500.

The Great Plains Life Building (now the Metro Tower) was hit by the tornado, leaving a twist in the superstructure that is still visible today.

It is the second tallest known building to have survived a direct hit by an F5 tornado.

Advances in weather forecasting and a scale to measure tornado intensity (the Fujita scale) would emerge from the aftermath of the deadly storm.

The tornado would go on to be rated as an F5 on the Fujita scale.

KLBK News will air 30-minute special at 6:30 p.m. Monday to mark the 50th anniversary. The special will be hosted by Meteorologist Nick Kraynok, Meteorologist Heidi Waggoner and Forecast Mark Peña.

Related Content: