May 15 deadline nears For 4-H Water Ambassadors program applications

With a May 15 deadline approaching, students within the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District (HPWD) service area are encouraged to submit applications for the 2021-2022 Texas 4-H Water Ambassadors Program.

Each year, high school age youth are selected to join the program which provides knowledge about management of water resources in Texas.

“HPWD is proud to be among the supporters of the Texas 4-H Water Ambassadors Program. This is a great opportunity to mentor future water leaders for our state,” said Carmon McCain, HPWD Information/Education Supervisor. HPWD provides grant funding for the program, which began in 2017.

Those chosen will participate in a 4-H2O Youth Leadership Academy set for June 27 to July 1.

Leadership, mentorship, and community service components are included as part of the program. Texas 4-H Water Ambassadors commit to a minimum of 40 hours of service during a 12-month period. This is earned by presenting water education programs to local 4-H clubs, schools, fairs, and other community events. In addition, the students may also assist their local water utilities, groundwater conservation districts, and County Extension Agents in their water outreach programs.

Applicants must be 14 years of age or older as of Aug. 31, 2021 and must be in high school or entering high school in the 2021-2022 academic year, Persons accepted into the program will be notified by June 1. There is a $250 participation fee due by June 15. Applicants do not have to be a current member of Texas 4-H, but must be willing to become a 4-H member, if selected.

Within the Panhandle-South Plains region, Sierra Snowden of Floyd County & Allison Hogue are Tier 1 4-H Water Ambassadors. Kylee Jackson of Terry County is a Tier II Water Ambassador. Macy Downs of Yoakum County & Tyann Phillips of Floyd County are Tier III Water Ambassadors.

Additional information about the 4-H Water Ambassadors Program is available at www.texas4hwaterambassadors.com. You may also contact Program Coordinator David Smith at (979) 862-1989 or email davidsmith@tamu.edu.

Created in 1951 by local residents and the Texas Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect, and prevent the waste of underground water within its 16- county service area. HPWD is the first groundwater conservation district created in Texas.

