May 16th, 2020 6PM Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday to you all! It’s been a beautiful Saturday after a very busy weather week across the South Plains. We’ll continue to see dryer conditions into the evening and overnight hours with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. For Sunday, we’ll continue to see mostly dry and sunny weather, however, there will be a slight chance at a few showers especially for the western South Plains and along the state line, all of which should remain sub-severe. Looking ahead for next week. High pressure will take control for the first half of the week, with highs soaring into the mid and upper 90s. Thankfully, by around midweek, we’ll see the return for some showers and thunderstorms. It’s still a little too early to tell, but given the time of year we are in, we will have to watch and see if the severe threat increases by then. Small rain chances stay in the forecast through the end of next week.