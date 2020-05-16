May 16th, 2020 6PM Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas -- On Thursday, Lubbock teen David Windisch decided he would have four of his wisdom teeth removed. Instead of throwing them away, however, Windisch decided he would have them sent to a lab called Stemodontics.

Specialists at the lab will extract stem cells from the pulp of his wisdom teeth. Dr. Robert Ioppolo, of Oral and Facial Surgeon at Hill and Ioppolo Oral & Dental Implant Surgery of Lubbock, said he offers to have wisdom teeth sent to the lab to every patient who gets their wisdom teeth removed.