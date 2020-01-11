Mayfield to announce re-election campaign for LISD Board of Trustees

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Scot Mayfield campaign:

Scot Mayfield has represented District 5 on the Lubbock Independent School District Board of Trustees since May of 2016 and will announce his re-election campaign on Monday, January 13th at 1:00 P.M. in the Coronado High School Library (4910 29th Drive, Lubbock, TX 79410). The public and the press are invited to attend.

While serving the district Mayfield has been committed to increasing opportunities. improving academic outcomes, and doing it on a budget. This commitment has led to new programs and improved schools that will equip the next generation of West Texans with the skills necessary to find success.

Scot Mayfield is a staunch advocate for teachers and has worked to increase teacher, faculty, and staff pay. He has also developed a proven record of fiscal responsibility, successfully leading the fight against a proposed tax increase, keeping his campaign promise to not raise taxes.

Mayfield grew up in Lubbock, attending Parsons Elementary, Atkins Middle School, and Monterey High School before obtaining his B.A. in Economics from Texas Tech. His parents, Charles and Patsy Mayfield were long time LISD educators. He is married to an LISD teacher, Marla Mayfield and has three sons, Barron, Milam, and Preston, two LISD graduates and one current LISD high school student.

