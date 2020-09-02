Mayor apologizes for his vote providing public money to a Lubbock restaurant

LUBBOCK, Texas — In a video posted to social media Wednesday discussing the 2020-2021 city budget, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope apologized for taking part in a particular vote. It was a renovation grant for a downtown building with a restaurant where his wife was an investor.

“My wife is a small minority investor in that restaurant,” Pope said. “I voted for that incentive, I probably should have recused myself, in fact, I should have, and I want you to know that I apologize for that.”

Mayor Pope said he has updated his financial statement to make sure everything was correct.