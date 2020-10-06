Mayor Dan Pope declares Oct. 12-17th Emergency Nurse Week in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– Today Mayor Dan Pope presented a proclamation to Lubbock’s Emergency Nurse association President Chrissy Nichols, declaring the week of October 12 through October 17 Emergency Nurse Week.

“We thought it was great opportunity to come over here to Covenant today and take time to pay tribute to the men and woman who serve as emergency nurses,” said Mayor Pope. “Never have we counted on them more than we have in the last six and a half months.”

The month of October serves as a time to recognize all nurses, especially those on the frontline during this pandemic. Nichols has worked in the ICU, labor and delivery and even flight trauma.

“To be an emergency nurse is a special type of nurse,” said Nichols “in ER nursing we expect you to give the best care to every single patient and also expect you to smile and go to the next room like nothing ever happened.”

Mayor Pope hopes this encourages the community to thank a nurse and show their support at this time.

“This helps us to expand recognition for them, which also helps with education for the public so they can learn about some of the resources available,” said Nichols.