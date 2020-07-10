Mayor Dan Pope hopes to slow COVID-19 spread and refrain from another stay at home order

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock held a news conference Thursday covering topics from Health Department alerts, to COVID-19 data updates and even recommendations from Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force.

One aspect Mayor Dan Pope stressed was not going back to a stay at home order.

“I do not support returning to a stay at home, shelter in place whatever you wan to call it. That impacts too many families and too many workers who have to put food on the tables for their families to get by and that’s where my head is right now” says Pope.



The hope is that the community starts taking action when businesses experience a positive case by contacting the Health Department.

“We have had to put orders on institutions and individuals not to to go to work,” Lubbock Health Authority Dr. Ron Cook said. “We can’t afford to have that happen, that just spreads the virus and I know its a burden on the employer but its also going to be a bigger burden if more people at their institution are sick.”

Cook said this affects local hospitals in the area that also treat patients from across West Texas, including the Midland-Odessa area.

“We are having some come in from the Permian Basin,” he said. “We always have some from our regional hospitals that can’t handle very acute patients, they just don’t have the staff, they don’t have the expertise. We have the expertise here in Lubbock, we have the specialists.”

Right now the daily rolling average for positive tests is nearly 15 percent, which is higher than their goal of less than 6 percent that they set in March.

“Our efforts are to try to get this positivity rate down,” Pope said.

He said he wants the community to take it upon themselves to gage how they feel and get tested if needed. Walgreens has partnered with the City of Lubbock offering free drive thru testing at their location off of 6th St. and Avenue Q.