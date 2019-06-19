Mayor Dan Pope hosting adoption event at Lubbock Animal Services on Saturday, June 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will host ‘Adoption with the Mayor’ Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., at Lubbock Animal Services (LAS).

LAS is located at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

Mayor Pope will take pictures with adopted pets and their new families, sign adoption certificates and pass out treats to celebrate the pets’ ‘Gotcha Day’.

“As Mayor and as an animal lover, I am proud to host this special pet adoption event,” said Mayor Pope. “Lubbock Animal Services made important changes over the last 16 months that have tremendously improved its operations. LAS currently has a live release rate of more than 90%, and I encourage all residents to come out and participate in this event.”

All residents are invited to attend.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)