LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

On Monday, May 2, 2022, Mayor Dan Pope and the Lubbock Apartment Association will present CASA of the South Plains with a $6,500 check. The money was raised during the 40th Annual State of the City address in February.

Every year a portion of the proceeds from the State of the City address go to a charity chosen by the mayor. Over the past 40 years, the Lubbock Apartment Association has donated more than $275,000 to local charities picked by the mayor.

CASA of the South Plains empowers community members to serve as Volunteer Advocates who speak for the best interest of children in the foster care system. Mayor Pope and Lubbock Apartment Association are proud to support CASA of the South Plains.

Monday’s check presentation will take place at 3:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Apartment Association at 4227 85th Street.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)