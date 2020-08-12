Mayor: June sales tax revenue up 10% compared to last year

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock received positive economic news on Wednesday concerning sales tax revenues during the month of June.

Mayor Dan Pope announced there was a 10-percent increase during the month, compared to June 2019.

He said this equates to nearly $700,000 in additional funds.

Sales tax revenue accounts for the largest majority of the city’s general fund.

Mr. Pope said this economic news proves the community is able to reopen and do it safely.

The mayor also encouraged Lubbockites to continue supporting our locally based businesses.

The Texas Comptroller’s Office said sales tax revenues were down in June by 6.5 percent, compared to last year.

However, sales tax revenues increased 4.3 percent in July, compared to the year before.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains