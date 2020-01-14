Mayor Pope and Lubbock Chamber to hold Regional Monument of Courage Reception on Jan. 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

Mayor Dan Pope and the City of Lubbock’s Veterans Advisory Committee in conjunction with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will host a Monument of Courage Reception on Wed., Jan. 22 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the MCM Elegante Hotel & Suites.

The reception will provide an overview of the Monument of Courage Memorial and recognize the support from donors received to date. The program will also identify issues still being addressed in our community such as concerns for Veteran suicides, post-traumatic stress issues and developing Veterans Court opportunities. The Monument of Courage Memorial will honor our 12 regional Medal of Honor heroes, Gold Star families who lost a family member in recent wars as well as recognize the Purple Heart recipients.

The Monument will be located at the Lubbock Area Veterans War Memorial, located in Huneke Park at 82nd St. and Nashville Ave. The Regional Monument represents the area from the Texas panhandle through the South Plains and down to the Midland-Odessa area.

The representative for the effort, Danny Koch said this is a unique monument and one of its kind. It will be a gathering place to recognize selfless service and show our appreciation to the men and women of our region who have given so much for our country. “It will be a place where young people can go to learn about sacrifice and the high cost of freedom,” said Koch. “The Monument of Courage honors those who have made a down payment for our freedom.”

Koch will also give an update on the money still needed for construction of the Monument of Courage and more information can be found at www.0900moph.com.

