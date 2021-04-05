Mayor Pope, Lubbock Apt. Association to present check to ELC of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, Mayor Dan Pope and the Lubbock Apartment Association will present Early Learning Centers of Lubbock with a $10,000 check. The money was raised during the 39th Annual State of the City address in early March.

Every year a portion of the proceeds from the State of the City address go to a charity chosen by the mayor. Over the past 39 years, the Lubbock Apartment Association has donated more than $210,000 to local charities.

Early Learning Centers (ELC) is a United Way agency and the only childcare centers where fees are based on a sliding fee scale. ELC enrolls children from birth through 12 years and is open year-round. ELC provides breakfast, lunch, snack, bottles, formula, and baby food at no additional cost to the parents. Through a developmentally based educational program, with nutritional, health and parent involvement components included, children are more likely to succeed in school and adult life, using the broad based social and academic skills they learn at ELC. Mayor Pope and Lubbock Apartment Association are proud to support the Early Learning Centers of Lubbock.

Tuesday’s check presentation will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Lubbock Apartment Association at 4227 85th Street.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)