Mayor Pope, Mayor’s Fitness Council hosting Yoga with the Mayor on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and the Mayor’s Fitness Council will host Yoga with the Mayor on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Yoga will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Tech Terrace Park, located at 23rd Street and Gary Avenue.

This is an opportunity for the Mayor to meet and connect with the citizens of Lubbock. This is a family-friendly event, so bring your friends and BYOM (Bring Your Own Mat). However, please leave pets at home. Masks are not required during the yoga flow. All citizens are invited to attend.

More information can be found at the Mayor’s Fitness Council Facebook Event Page.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)