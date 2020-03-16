Mayor Pope: No more than 200 people can gather in Lubbock to prevent coronavirus

LUBBOCK, Texas — Mayor Dan Pope announced Monday that the City Council plans to accept a limit of 200 people or less for gatherings in Lubbock, amid fears of a coronavirus outbreak in the city.

The City Council plans to meet Monday at 5:00 p.m. in an emergency meeting.

The mayor announced the planned limitation at the weekly City of Lubbock press conference about COVID-19.

Pope also said there have been no confirmed cases in the city, but that the measures are proactive and preemptive. The city manager said that the proposal would go into effect 24 hours after it is approved by the city council.

This is a developing situation, please check back for more information.

Other jurisdictions have made exceptions for airports, schools, churches and more. We have not yet seen the resolution that city council members will consider. As that information becomes available, we will provide an update.