Mayor Pope speaks at State of the City Address

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Mayor of Lubbock Dan Pope addressed the goals and accomplishments for the Hub City during the State of the City Address at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

“We have a life style that’s a bit old fashioned and I think it’s something that we cling to,” Pope said.

The mayor boasted about the city’s growth during a short period of time. He reported that in two years, seven thousand jobs were created and unemployment remained at or below three percent.

“We’re very fortunate to find our self with a strong economy, with job growth, with low unemployment,” Pope said.

The mayor also discussed his goals for public safety, growth and development, economic growth and development and redevelopment. He shared his ideas for fixing roads and streets.

“We’re talking about new streets, taking care of what we have. $10 million, all in cash,” Pope said.

Mayor Pope also said the quality of life is on the rise.

“If you look at quality of life, you look at music and the visual arts, theatre, dance. I think Lubbock is at the top of the list,” Pope said.

Pope said the arts in Lubbock represent a $100 million impact on the economy. He said the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences will help with the quality life as well.

“It’s important that we have great opportunities for them to be entertained,” Tim Collins, chairman of the board for Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association.

The $150 million dollar Buddy Holly Hall is expected to be completed in late summer of 2020.