Mayor Pope to host a virtual Coffee with the Mayor on April 22

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope (Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will host a virtual Coffee with the Mayor on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m., via Zoom meeting.

This is an opportunity for the Mayor to speak with residents, hear their concerns and connect with the citizens of Lubbock. Citizens can use the following webinar link to join the conversation and ask questions: https://t.co/z2T0meyIH8?amp=1

