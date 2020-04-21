Mayor Pope to host a virtual Coffee with the Mayor on April 22

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope
(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

Most important to you: Local coronavirus coverage highlights

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will host a virtual Coffee with the Mayor on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m., via Zoom meeting.  

This is an opportunity for the Mayor to speak with residents, hear their concerns and connect with the citizens of Lubbock. Citizens can use the following webinar link to join the conversation and ask questions: https://t.co/z2T0meyIH8?amp=1

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar