Mayor Pope to host his next Coffee with the Mayor on Tuesday, January 22
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will host a Coffee with the Mayor on Tuesday, January 22. The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. at Amigos at 112 North University.
This is an opportunity for the Mayor to meet with residents, hear their concerns, and connect with the citizens of Lubbock. Mayor Pope can also present his priorities, goals, and vision for Lubbock's future.
All residents are invited to attend.
(News release from the City of Lubbock)
