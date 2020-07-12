Mayor Pope to host Ice Cream with the Mayor on Wednesday, July 15

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope (Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will host Ice Cream with the Mayor on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. This gathering will run from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m., at Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe, at 3404 34th Street.

This is an opportunity for the Mayor to meet with Lubbock citizens of all ages, and discuss ideas, goals and concerns. Citizens are asked to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing, when possible, for this event.

