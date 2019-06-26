Mayor Pope to host Lemonade with the Mayor on Thursday, June 27

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope (Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:



Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will host Lemonade with the Mayor on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Mayor Pope will read to Lubbock’s youngest residents at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 2:00 p.m., and invites them and their parents to stay for lemonade after.

“Summer’s here and it’s a great time for children and adults alike to visit one of Lubbock’s public libraries,” said Pope. “I invite everyone to come out to the Godeke Library this Thursday, start their summer reading, check out a book, and have some lemonade with the Mayor.”

All residents are invited to attend.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)