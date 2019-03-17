Mayor Pope to host the next Coffee with the Mayor on Wednesday, March 20
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will host a Coffee with the Mayor on Wednesday, March 20. The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. at Tova Coffeehouse located at 6023 82nd Street #1, Lubbock, TX 79424.
This is an opportunity for the Mayor to meet with residents, hear their concerns, and connect with the citizens of Lubbock. Mayor Pope can also present his priorities, goals, and vision for Lubbock in the foreseeable future.
All residents are invited to attend.
(News release from the City of Lubbock)
