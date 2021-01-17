Mayor Pope to host virtual Coffee with the Mayor on Wednesday, Jan. 20

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will host a virtual Coffee with the Mayor on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. and can be accessed at the Zoom link below. Citizens can submit questions to be asked during Coffee with the Mayor at citizencomments@mylubbock.us until Monday, January 18.



This is an opportunity for the Mayor to virtually meet with residents, hear their concerns and connect with the citizens of Lubbock. Council goals and priorities will also be discussed during this virtual Coffee With the Mayor.

All residents are invited to attend.

When: Jan 20, 2021 07:30 AM Central Time (US and Canada)

Topic: 012021 Coffee with the Mayor

Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/91863523912

Or iPhone one-tap: US: +13126266799,,91863523912# or +13462487799,,91863523912#

Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or 833 548 0276 (Toll Free) or 833 548 0282 (Toll Free) or 877 853 5257 (Toll Free) or 888 475 4499 (Toll Free) Webinar ID: 918 6352 3912

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/adNInlFCgn

