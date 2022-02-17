LUBBOCK, Texas– Mayor Pope delivered his last State of the City Address Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Pope went over Lubbock’s growth, the new companies that came to town, and of course the COVID response. The Mayor said it was a perfect chance to reflect over the last calendar year and the areas the city has most improved in.

“I can tell our story. It’s a pretty compelling story,” Pope said. “That’s a good part of the City Address is you get to talk about how things are going, what we see on the horizon, maybe what some of our challenges are, but I always have fond memories of the six times I go to do this.”

The Mayor touched the broad changes over the last year including the beginning stages of Lubbock’s joining the ERCOT grid. He also discussed the improvements in the City’s infrastructure including adding 2 new water towers and the renovations to the Preston Smith airport.

The Mayor also applauded the city’s efforts led by the Health department and local first responders. After serving the last 6 years in office, Mayor Pope left words of wisdom to his successor:

“I just remind them that it’s a team sport,” Pope said. “It’s not only you, you have one vote. The Mayor can’t get anything done without the council working together. And I think there’s wisdom in that. I really believe that we’re going to go forward in a positive way. I think change is good. I think that’s the way the system is built. And I look forward to supporting the new leadership of our community.”