Mayor Pope’s stance on masks ‘has evolved’ he says

LUBBOCK, Texas – At his monthly town hall event, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope says his stance on masks “has evolved.”

“Some of the people that have been the loudest about the sanctity of life, whether born or unborn, are the same people who are telling they’re not wearing a mask,” said Pope, “That doesn’t jive with me.”

Just recently, Mayor Pope was not a supporter of a local mask mandate.

“I’m a big believer in personal responsibility,” said Pope. Unfortunately I found out maybe that’s not everyone.”

Lubbock resident Michal Ward has attended many of the Mayor’s town hall events. She said she respected the mayor’s change in position because he’s done a “good job” so far.

“I can’t blame anybody because they don’t wanna be blamed for unnecessary deaths,” said Ward. “I think we’re having a pretty good approach here in trying to be as conservative as possible as far as shutting everything down and locking it down forever.”

The Mayor says his message remains the same though.

“Let’s follow these hygiene practices,” said Pope. Let’s take care of the people we love and let’s take care of our neighbors whether it’s the person next door or the person that lives across town.”