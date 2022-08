District 2 Councilmember Shelia Patterson-Harris (Photo courtesy of the City of Lubbock; Source: City of Lubbock website)

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Mayor Pro Tem Shelia Patterson-Harris will host a District 2 community meeting Monday, August 29, at the Mae Simmons Community Center. Topics will be the City’s proposed FY 2022-23 budget, public pools and the street bond.

When: Monday, August 29, 2022, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Mae Simmons Community Center, 2004 Oak Avenue

