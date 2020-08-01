Mayor’s Conservation Challenge/Water Quality Awareness Month

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock is pleased to announce that August is the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, hosted by the Wyland Foundation.

The challenge encourages citizens to sign a pledge to make small changes in their routine to help conserve water.

The Mayor’s Challenge has helped conserve more than a billion gallons of water, and Mayor Dan Pope is asking for your participation in this year’s event.

Citizens who fill out the challenge will also have the opportunity to nominate local nonprofits to receive rewards from the Wyland Foundation.

To learn more about the challenge and to take the pledge, visit https://mywaterpledge.com/.

